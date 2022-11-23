$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Cadillac CTS
Premium - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
147,015KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345916
- Stock #: 22621A
- VIN: 1G6DS5E34C0155850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,015 KM
Vehicle Description
The Cadillac CTS has the style, technology, and performance to compete with expensive luxury imports. This 2012 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Cadillac CTS Sedan is a standout among midsize luxury sport sedans. It blends the top quality materials and craftsmanship you expect to find in a Cadillac with the heart of a performance car. The Cadillac CTS has rightfully become a favorite among those who appreciate old school luxury blended with modern technology and style. This sedan has 147,015 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
REAR CAMERA
Premium Audio
Navigation
