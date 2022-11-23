Menu
2012 Cadillac CTS

147,015 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac CTS

2012 Cadillac CTS

Premium - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

2012 Cadillac CTS

Premium - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345916
  • Stock #: 22621A
  • VIN: 1G6DS5E34C0155850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Cadillac CTS has the style, technology, and performance to compete with expensive luxury imports. This 2012 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Cadillac CTS Sedan is a standout among midsize luxury sport sedans. It blends the top quality materials and craftsmanship you expect to find in a Cadillac with the heart of a performance car. The Cadillac CTS has rightfully become a favorite among those who appreciate old school luxury blended with modern technology and style. This sedan has 147,015 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
REAR CAMERA
Premium Audio
Navigation

