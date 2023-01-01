Menu
2012 Ford Explorer

336,155 KM

Details Description Features

2012 Ford Explorer

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

336,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9554062
  • Stock #: 22705A
  • VIN: 1FMHK8D8XCGA61584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 336,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2012 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 336,155 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMHK8D8XCGA61584.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM

