2012 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 6 , 1 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9554062

9554062 Stock #: 22705A

22705A VIN: 1FMHK8D8XCGA61584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 336,155 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.