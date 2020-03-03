933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 142,123 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
