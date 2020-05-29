Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - OnStar - SiriusXM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - OnStar - SiriusXM

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5113352
  • Stock #: 64276
  • VIN: 3GTP1VE04CG312257
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

GMC trucks have proven track records of capability, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab pickup has 97,600 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

