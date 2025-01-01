$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Optima
EX - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,950KM
VIN KNAGN4A76C5244114
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2616A
- Mileage 160,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
An engaging handling style and powerful engines, make this Kia Optima a joy to drive and own. This 2012 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2012 Optima is one of the sportiest-feeling mid-size sedans in its base configuration, while the Turbo model promises the acceleration and responsiveness of rival V6 models but with true 4-cylinder fuel economy-as high as 24 mpg city and 35 highway, by EPA estimates. It fits Kia's tradition of packing more features and value into their vehicles at the same price as lesser-equipped rival models while actually forging a beautiful new design direction.This sedan has 160,950 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2012 Kia Optima