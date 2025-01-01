Menu
160,950 KM

EX - Leather Seats

EX - Leather Seats

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
160,950KM
VIN KNAGN4A76C5244114

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2616A
  • Mileage 160,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



An engaging handling style and powerful engines, make this Kia Optima a joy to drive and own. This 2012 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2012 Optima is one of the sportiest-feeling mid-size sedans in its base configuration, while the Turbo model promises the acceleration and responsiveness of rival V6 models but with true 4-cylinder fuel economy-as high as 24 mpg city and 35 highway, by EPA estimates. It fits Kia's tradition of packing more features and value into their vehicles at the same price as lesser-equipped rival models while actually forging a beautiful new design direction.This sedan has 160,950 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

