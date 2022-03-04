$24,980+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps
164,949KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558222
- Stock #: 22R6371A
- VIN: 1C6RD7HT3CS311456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25729 - Our Price is just $24980!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2012 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 164,949 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7HT3CS311456.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
