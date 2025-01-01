Menu
Standard all-wheel drive makes the Impreza a trusty all-season companion. This 2012 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 
 
Ready to go all out, this Subaru Impreza is built to last, protect, and get you where you want to go. This Impreza boasts a bold design, advanced safety features, and a drive thats fully connected. Plus, with standard all-wheel drive and great fuel economy, youre free to go nearly anywhere you want. This Impreza is more than a car. Its a Subaru. This wagon has 121,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Soft Door Close. 
 
To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2012 Subaru Impreza

121,000 KM

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i - Bluetooth

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i - Bluetooth

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
121,000KM
VIN JF1GPAA61CH207009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25598AA
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Soft Door Close!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Standard all-wheel drive makes the Impreza a trusty all-season companion. This 2012 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Ready to go all out, this Subaru Impreza is built to last, protect, and get you where you want to go. This Impreza boasts a bold design, advanced safety features, and a drive thats fully connected. Plus, with standard all-wheel drive and great fuel economy, youre free to go nearly anywhere you want. This Impreza is more than a car. Its a Subaru. This wagon has 121,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

