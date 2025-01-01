$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Subaru Impreza
2.0i - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,000KM
VIN JF1GPAA61CH207009
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25598AA
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Soft Door Close!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
2012 Subaru Impreza