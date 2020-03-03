1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Compare at $17489 - Our Price is just $16980! Comfortable, quiet, and handsomely styled, this Audi Q5 provides the premium look and feel that crossover buyers crave. This 2013 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. ThereÃ¢s something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe itÃ¢s the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe itÃ¢s the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 100,571 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.94 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20142 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRaterÃ¢s 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
