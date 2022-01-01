2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Sale $13,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8125636

8125636 Stock #: 21R9704B

21R9704B VIN: 1G1PC5SB0D7140895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,012 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Seat storage back pocket, front passenger Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles Heater ducts, rear passenger Storage, upper dash Seating, 6-way manual front passenger Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable Lighting, dome with theatre dimming Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning Mirror, rearview, manual day/night Seating, manual reclining seatbacks Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding Seating, articulating centre armrest Seating, 6-way manual driver Lighting, front reading lights Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts) Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection Steering, power, electric Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum Chassis sport, lowered Alternator, 130 amps Chassis rear, compound crank Safety Onstar Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Child security electronic rear door locks Trunk entrapment release, internal Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear Exterior Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench Door handles, body colour Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall Glass, solar ray, tinted Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent Mouldings, chrome, upper body side Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers Media / Nav / Comm Antenna, short, roof mounted Additional Features 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission) Acoustics package SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.