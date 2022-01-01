Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

87,012 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo - OnStar - SiriusXM

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo - OnStar - SiriusXM

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8125636
  Stock #: 21R9704B
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB0D7140895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $14995 - Our Price is just $13995!

Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 87,012 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Storage, upper dash
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, articulating centre armrest
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer
Front Wheel Drive
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Chassis sport, lowered
Alternator, 130 amps
Chassis rear, compound crank
Onstar
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Child security electronic rear door locks
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Door handles, body colour
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers
Antenna, short, roof mounted
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
Acoustics package
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

