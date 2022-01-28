Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

209,389 KM

$10,980

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

LT - Bluetooth - Heated Mirrors

LT - Bluetooth - Heated Mirrors

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

209,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8237409
  • Stock #: 21R8724B
  • VIN: 2GNFLNE38D6180155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors!

Compare at $11309 - Our Price is just $10980!

The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.

The 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 209,389 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

