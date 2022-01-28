$10,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Bluetooth - Heated Mirrors
209,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237409
- Stock #: 21R8724B
- VIN: 2GNFLNE38D6180155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11309 - Our Price is just $10980!
The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.
The 2013 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 209,389 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
