2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
155,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942320
- Stock #: 22321B
- VIN: 1GCRKSE01DZ330706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 155,155 KM
Vehicle Description
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is just as at home on the work site as it is on the open road. This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When it comes to full-size pickups, it's hard to find fault with what Chevrolet has done with its 2013 Silverado 1500. The cabin of this Silverado 1500 is very spacious with excellent headroom and legroom all around. The Silverado's big gauges and button controls fit the look of this truck and can be operated when wearing work or winter gloves. The Silverado is surprisingly hushed inside with plenty of sound deadening and tight build quality resulting in a smooth and comfortable ride. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 155,155 kms. It's pewter in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Onstar
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
