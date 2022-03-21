Menu
2013 Ford Edge

215,123 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

215,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8906863
  • Stock #: 22287A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBC51743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 215,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC0DBC51743.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

