$14,794+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2013 Ford Escape
SEL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$14,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,186KM
VIN 1FMCU9H93DUA43170
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2481A
- Mileage 141,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Compass
Tonneau Cover
Overhead Console
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
Ambient Lighting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Universal Garage remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Driver seatback map pocket
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
MyFord Touch
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
(2) 2nd row coat hooks
Cargo floor hooks
High gloss black centre finish panel
Chrome register vents
Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
High gloss black console top
High gloss black window switch bezels
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
Unique accents on instrument panel & door
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
(9) speakers
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Dual Chrome Exhaust
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
3.07 final drive ratio
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome beltline moulding
Chrome liftgate garnish
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Black side rails w/(2) crossbars
Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
Additional Features
Sync
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$14,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2013 Ford Escape