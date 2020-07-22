Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

213,193 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

  1. 5641245
  2. 5641245
  3. 5641245
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,193KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5641245
  • Stock #: 20350A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GXXDUD44115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 213,193 kms. It's ruby red tinted in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GXXDUD44115.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Audio Control
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Overhead Console
Front centre console w/armrest
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Four Wheel Drive
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
glove box
Body-coloured door handles
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Sync
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Message Centre
Dual Chrome Exhaust
outside temp display
Rear centre armrest
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Chrome beltline moulding
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Driver seatback map pocket
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Front dual-stage airbags
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
MyFord w/4" colour display
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
(2) 2nd row coat hooks
2-position flat-load floor
Cargo floor hooks
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
1.6L I4 EcoBoost engine
3.51 final drive ratio (REQ: 99X Engine)
Active grille shutter
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
SiriusXM
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Front/rear ABS disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2009 Ford Escape Lim...
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota 4Runner ...
 187,432 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 Crew...
 287,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory