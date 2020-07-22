2013 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Audio Control Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Overhead Console Front centre console w/armrest Halogen headlamps w/autolamp Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Safety Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Personal Safety System Front side-impact airbags Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear Privacy Glass Comfort glove box Trim Body-coloured door handles Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Sync Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Message Centre Dual Chrome Exhaust outside temp display Rear centre armrest Wheel nut wrench & jack Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Chrome beltline moulding SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Driver seatback map pocket (4) cup holders Ice Blue lit gauge cluster Front dual-stage airbags Mini space-saver spare tire Rear body-coloured spoiler Front/rear body-coloured fascias Narrow wheel arch extension Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions Driver left footrest MyFord w/4" colour display Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display (1) front/(1) rear pwr points 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point* (2) front/(2) rear grab handles (2) 2nd row coat hooks 2-position flat-load floor Cargo floor hooks Emergency brake assist system Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags Smart occupant sensing airbags 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners Child rear safety locks 1.6L I4 EcoBoost engine 3.51 final drive ratio (REQ: 99X Engine) Active grille shutter Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS) Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater Torque vectoring control Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area SiriusXM MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Front/rear ABS disc brakes

