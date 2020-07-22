We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 213,193 kms. It's ruby red tinted in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GXXDUD44115.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Audio Control
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Overhead Console
Front centre console w/armrest
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Four Wheel Drive
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
glove box
Body-coloured door handles
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Sync
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Message Centre
Dual Chrome Exhaust
outside temp display
Rear centre armrest
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Chrome beltline moulding
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Driver seatback map pocket
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Front dual-stage airbags
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions