2013 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 5 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154796

8154796 Stock #: 21536A

21536A VIN: 1FTFW1EF0DFB62449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,515 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.