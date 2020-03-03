933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM
The well-rounded Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment. -Edmunds. This 2013 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 98,299 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
