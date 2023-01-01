$20,794+ tax & licensing
$20,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$20,794
+ taxes & licensing
162,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161186
- Stock #: 23179B
- VIN: 1GTR2VE79DZ407076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 162,300 KM
Vehicle Description
We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
GMC trucks have proven track records of capability, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 162,300 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Dealer Permit # 1039
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
Onstar
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7