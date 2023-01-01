Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

162,300 KM

$20,794

+ tax & licensing
$20,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$20,794

+ taxes & licensing

162,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161186
  • Stock #: 23179B
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE79DZ407076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 162,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, OnStar, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



GMC trucks have proven track records of capability, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 162,300 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Safety

Onstar

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

