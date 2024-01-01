$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Used
VIN 3GTP2WE78DG180220
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, SiriusXM
Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. It's sonoma red metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2013 GMC Sierra 1500