2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,870KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4851879
  • Stock #: 107917W
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE79DG107917
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, OnStar, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!

GMC trucks have proven track records of capability, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 165,870 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
  • Onstar

