933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, OnStar, SiriusXM!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Looking for a premium SUV, but don't want to pay a premium price? The GMC Terrain offers refinement and capability at a great value. This 2013 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2013 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 145,507 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Onstar, Siriusxm.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
