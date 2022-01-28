$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Compass
NORTH - Fog Lights
175,334KM
Used
- Stock #: 0837
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB5DD269605
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17505 - Our Price is just $16995!
The Jeep Compass boasts sharp looks and all-terrain talent at an easy-to-swallow price, says Car and Driver This 2013 Jeep Compass is for sale today.
The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 175,334 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB5DD269605.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
