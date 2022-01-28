Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Compass

175,334 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Compass

2013 Jeep Compass

NORTH - Fog Lights

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Compass

NORTH - Fog Lights

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,334KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8246937
  • Stock #: 0837
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB5DD269605

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0837
  • Mileage 175,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Compare at $17505 - Our Price is just $16995!

The Jeep Compass boasts sharp looks and all-terrain talent at an easy-to-swallow price, says Car and Driver This 2013 Jeep Compass is for sale today.

The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 175,334 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB5DD269605.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 RAM 1500 Trades...
 58,853 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Sp...
 52,145 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Larami...
 17,371 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory