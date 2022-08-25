$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2013 Jeep Wrangler
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
202,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8993029
- Stock #: S2260A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG9DL533435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,123 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
For a family-friendly four-door SUV with real off-road capability, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is unbeatable. This 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 202,123 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Side Steps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG9DL533435.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7