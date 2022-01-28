$26,980+ tax & licensing
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Frontier
SV
97,456KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8176174
- Stock #: 21R5410A
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV7DN732192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27789 - Our Price is just $26980!
This Nissan Frontier is a good pick for a midsize pickup truck thanks to its brawny engine and good ride quality. This 2013 Nissan Frontier is for sale today.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,456 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
