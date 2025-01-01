$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
2013 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7NT3DS552246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 254,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7NT3DS552246.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2013 RAM 1500