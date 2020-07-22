Menu
2013 RAM 1500

121,023 KM

Details Description

$28,880

+ tax & licensing
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn - $264 B/W

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn - $264 B/W

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

121,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5651859
  • Stock #: 20R5183B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT0DS586173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $30995 - Our Price is just $28880! New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 121,023 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT0DS586173 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $263.53 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34259 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

