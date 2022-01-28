Menu
2013 RAM 1500

72,319 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

ST - Low Mileage

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

72,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8252250
  • Stock #: 21JG0961A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP8DS634281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $24699 - Our Price is just $23980!

New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

This low mileage Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has just 72,319 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FP8DS634281.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

