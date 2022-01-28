$23,980+ tax & licensing
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
ST - Low Mileage
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
72,319KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252250
- Stock #: 21JG0961A
- VIN: 1C6RR7FP8DS634281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24699 - Our Price is just $23980!
New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
This low mileage Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has just 72,319 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FP8DS634281.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
