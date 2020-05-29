Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

XDRIVE 28i

2014 BMW X1

XDRIVE 28i

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  105,057KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5175305
  Stock #: 20031B
  VIN: WBAVL1C5WEVY12052
Exterior Colour
Copper
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



What gives this X1 its great personality is the highly efficient engine with plenty of grunt suited to all road surfaces. This 2014 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The smallest in the X range is also the most fun. Excellent on road dynamics, sharp steering for a precise input and powerful and competent engines help deliver that well known BMW driving experience. Beautiful yet very versatile, this X1 remains as a top pick among competition for a few things. Large trunk space, well designed quality interior, long list of options and a driving behavior like that of a sports car. This SUV has 105,057 kms. It's copper in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

