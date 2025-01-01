$13,991+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Enclave
Leather
2014 Buick Enclave
Leather
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,389KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD6EJ204133
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 156,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth
With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class This 2014 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2014 Buick Enclave is a full size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly interior. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 156,389 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2014 Buick Enclave