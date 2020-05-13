+ taxes & licensing
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Rear View Camera, CLIMATE CONTROL, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Intellilink!
Well appointed with sophisticated style, the Buick Encore is an appealing compact SUV. This 2014 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 74,361 kms. It's deep espresso brown metallic in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Climate Control, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Intellilink, 7 Inch Touch Screen, Onstar.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7