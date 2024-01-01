Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, MyLink, Heated Mirrors!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 312,123 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Onstar, Mylink, Heated Mirrors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

312,123 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT W/2LT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
11953215

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT W/2LT - Bluetooth

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
312,123KM
VIN 1GCVKREC7EZ101014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24718A
  • Mileage 312,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, MyLink, Heated Mirrors!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 312,123 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Onstar, Mylink, Heated Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Onstar

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Mylink
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats 33,521 KM $33,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain SLE - Remote Start - Low Mileage for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC Terrain SLE - Remote Start - Low Mileage 15,826 KM $35,794 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat LARIAT for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat LARIAT 53,350 KM $52,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500