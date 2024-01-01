$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT W/2LT - Bluetooth
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT W/2LT - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
312,123KM
VIN 1GCVKREC7EZ101014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24718A
- Mileage 312,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, MyLink, Heated Mirrors!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 312,123 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Onstar, Mylink, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Onstar
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Mylink
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500