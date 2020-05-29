+ taxes & licensing
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, MyLink, Heated Mirrors!
In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 147,285 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Onstar, Mylink, Heated Mirrors.
