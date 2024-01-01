$17,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,547KM
VIN 1GNKVGKD1EJ226477
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 98,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $19490. We've marked it down to $17991. You save $1499. For work or for play, the versatile Chevy Traverse checks all the boxes. This 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2014 Chevrolet Traverse is a mid-size SUV that brings all of the amenities you could want in a vehicle, and even some you wouldn't expect. With seating for up to 8 and class-leading 116.3 cu. ft. of maximum cargo room, you'll have space for everyone and everything. Ride comfortably in a refined interior thanks to high quality materials and easy to use buttons. This SUV has 98,547 kms. It's iridium metalliciridium metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Selkirk GM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2014 Chevrolet Traverse