2014 Chevrolet Trax

131,328 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ - Bluetooth

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ - Bluetooth

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,328KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8227857
  Stock #: 0831
  VIN: 3GNCJSSB4EL122110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM!

Compare at $22655 - Our Price is just $21995!

Get the driveability of a compact with the utility of a small SUV in the Chevy Trax. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.

The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 131,328 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheel, Fog Lamps.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Fog Lamps
Premium Sound Package
Mylink
Aluminum Wheel
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

