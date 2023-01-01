Menu
2014 Ford Edge

203,283 KM

Details Description Features

$16,794

+ tax & licensing
$16,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2014 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$16,794

+ taxes & licensing

203,283KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353381
  • Stock #: 24007A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBA55255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 203,283 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC2EBA55255.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

