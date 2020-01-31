We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to seliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 91,487 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC3EBA86952.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 72 L Fuel Tank
- 908# Maximum Payload
- GVWR: 2,531 kgs (5,580 lbs)
- Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
