The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to seliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.



Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 91,487 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.

Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort glove box

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Cargo Net

Rear Parking Sensors

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Black Bodyside Cladding

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

KEYPAD

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

72 L Fuel Tank

908# Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2,531 kgs (5,580 lbs)

Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

