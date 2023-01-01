Menu
2014 Ford Escape

205,565 KM

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM

2014 Ford Escape

SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

205,565KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10189632
  • Stock #: 23217A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3EUA55787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Escape from monotony in the stylish, athelitic Ford Escape. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 205,565 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX3EUA55787.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

