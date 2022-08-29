$16,694+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE - Heated Seats - SYNC - SiriusXM
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
155,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9067180
- Stock #: 22198B
- VIN: 1FMCU9G92EUD46685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,670 KM
Vehicle Description
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 155,670 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM
