2014 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9235093

9235093 Stock #: 22356B

22356B VIN: 1FMCU9J95EUB87055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,063 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.