Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Explorer

137,498 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,498KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8227866
  • Stock #: 0833
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86EGC40923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $25745 - Our Price is just $24995!

The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2014 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 137,498 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86EGC40923.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 18,482 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 44,203 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Trades...
 97,551 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory