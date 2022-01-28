$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
2014 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - SYNC
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
137,498KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8227866
- Stock #: 0833
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86EGC40923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25745 - Our Price is just $24995!
The Ford Explorer is a respectable pick in its class thanks to its high-end cabin and long list of advanced features. This 2014 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 137,498 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D86EGC40923.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
