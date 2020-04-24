Menu
2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE - Bluetooth - SYNC

2014 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE - Bluetooth - SYNC

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

  4906887
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,112KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4906887
  • Stock #: 19185A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29EL343284
Exterior Colour
RACE RED
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Practical cars don't have to be boring. The Ford Focus gives you all the advantages of a compact like great fuel economy while still being stylish and fun to drive. This 2014 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This low mileage hatchback has just 36,112 kms. It's race red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K29EL343284.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Selective service internet access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • 3.82 Axle Ratio
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

