+ taxes & licensing
204-482-1010
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 8 inch Touch Screen, Intellilink, SiriusXM!
Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,364 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's onyx black in colour. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Intellilink, Siriusxm, Led Box Lighting, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. Andthat's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even morecomprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate theconvenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you everdecide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of ourknowledgeable used vehicle staff at (204) 400-3628.
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7