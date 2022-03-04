$31,694+ tax & licensing
$31,694
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$31,694
+ taxes & licensing
79,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496004
- Stock #: 21452B
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC1EG558769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,836 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a bold design, a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a highly capable drivetrain, the GMC Sierra 1500 lets you have it all. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 79,836 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $282.41 with $0 down for 60 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $5019 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Onstar
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7