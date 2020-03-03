Menu
2014 Honda Civic

Sedan Si - Navigation - Bluetooth

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan Si - Navigation - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,376KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796862
  • Stock #: 63686
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E51EH200076
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SiriusXM!

The 2014 Honda Civic Sedan brings better refinement back to the lineup, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 125,376 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Premium Sound Package
  • SiriusXM

