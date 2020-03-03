1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SiriusXM
This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 125,377 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This sporty Civic Si adds some extra excitement to this compact. It comes with aluminum wheels, a limited slip differential, aluminum sport pedals, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with premium 7 speaker audio, an exhaust finisher, fog lights, Bluetooth, navigation, SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a rear spoiler, and much more.
