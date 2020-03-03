Menu
2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN Si

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN Si

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Sale Price

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,377KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798821
  • Stock #: 200076A
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E51EH200076
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, SiriusXM

This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 125,377 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This sporty Civic Si adds some extra excitement to this compact. It comes with aluminum wheels, a limited slip differential, aluminum sport pedals, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with premium 7 speaker audio, an exhaust finisher, fog lights, Bluetooth, navigation, SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a rear spoiler, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

