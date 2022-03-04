2014 Jayco Jay Flight

Listing ID: 8493064

8493064 Stock #: 22CO2041A

22CO2041A VIN: 1UJCJ0BP6E2KA0053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White/black/brown

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22CO2041A

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.