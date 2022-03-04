Menu
2014 Jayco Jay Flight

0 KM

Details Description

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2014 Jayco Jay Flight

2014 Jayco Jay Flight

Eagle Touring - 28.5 BHDS

2014 Jayco Jay Flight

Eagle Touring - 28.5 BHDS

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

  8493064
  2. 8493064
  3. 8493064
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8493064
  • Stock #: 22CO2041A
  • VIN: 1UJCJ0BP6E2KA0053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White/black/brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22CO2041A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Camping season is here! Come and check out this awesome Jayco Eagle Touring edition!

