<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Theres simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what youd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 208,006 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee