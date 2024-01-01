$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
208,006KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFBG4EC108645
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 208,006 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 208,006 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG4EC108645.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 208,006 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG4EC108645.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 208,006 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather 58,460 KM $43,991 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 48,420 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee