Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows



We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!







This year, the Kia Optima receives an updated styling on both the interior and exterior making it a very attractive mid size sedan with a very affordable price tag. This 2014 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.



The 2014 Kia Optima is a sensible and spacious four-door sedan, but it moonlights as something a little more stylish and adventuresome. The 2014 Kia Optima is updated for the new model year with a mild revamp that, well, optimizes things. The attractive exterior thankfully doesnt change much, keeping it at the head of an attractive class of cars.This sedan has 61400 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $3079 ). See dealer for details.



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.

Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.

Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.





Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:

- Life Time Tire Warranty

- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee



Sargent says Git R Done



Dealer Permit # 1039





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.