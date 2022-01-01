2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA-Class

The CLA is a classy little performer with superior fuel efficiency, a sporty cabin fitted out with luxurious materials and surfaces and a silhouette very similar to the CLS. It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim