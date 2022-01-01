2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA-Class

$20,984 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 9 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8125000

8125000 Stock #: 21CH4883B

21CH4883B VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN155261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,980 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Mechanical Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 115 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 4.13 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.