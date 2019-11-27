Menu
2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$14,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,653KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4354674
  • Stock #: 19R0856B
  • VIN: 3C6JR6ATXEG242570
Exterior Colour
Patriot Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

Gorgeous, crisp, clean looking truck! Features a USB port and auxiliary input jack. Under the hood is a HEMI V8! Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive.

Powertrain
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Seating
  • Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Wheels: 17' x 7' Steel
  • Quick Order Package 25A ST
  • Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
  • Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
  • GVWR: 2733 kgs (6025 lbs)

