2014 RAM 1500

An excellent truck that's got good looks and is great on the wallet! Top features include remote keyless entry, USB port and auxiliary jack, power heated mirrors, and power windows with front one-touch up and down. Comes with side steps and a flex-fuel V6 VVT engine. Book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler - call 888-695-1059.

Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat

Additional Features FLEXIBLE FUEL VEHICLE

Monotone Paint Application

Wheels: 17' x 7' Steel

Auxiliary transmission oil cooler

Quick Order Package 25A ST

Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)

Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM

