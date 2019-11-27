Menu
2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

Contact Seller

$19,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,429KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4354680
  • Stock #: 19R0908A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG9ES305509
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder

An excellent truck that's got good looks and is great on the wallet! Top features include remote keyless entry, USB port and auxiliary jack, power heated mirrors, and power windows with front one-touch up and down. Comes with side steps and a flex-fuel V6 VVT engine. Book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler - call 888-695-1059.

Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Seating
  • Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • FLEXIBLE FUEL VEHICLE
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Wheels: 17' x 7' Steel
  • Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
  • Quick Order Package 25A ST
  • Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
  • Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM

