2014 RAM 1500

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-5808
+ taxes & licensing
An excellent truck that's got good looks and is great on the wallet! Top features include remote keyless entry, USB port and auxiliary jack, power heated mirrors, and power windows with front one-touch up and down. Comes with side steps and a flex-fuel V6 VVT engine. Book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler - call 888-695-1059.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7